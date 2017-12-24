One person killed, two others taken to the hospital following early morning crash in Tyler

By: Daniel Pierce

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 02:10 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 02:10 PM CST

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - One person was injured in a one vehicle crash which sent two others to the hospital. 

It happened just before 4:30 Christmas Eve morning in Tyler in the 2400 block of WNW Loop 323. 

Police say Gustavo Espinoza, 18, was driving a small Honda passenger vehicle that was traveling W/B towards 69 - North.   

He drove off the right shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to roll several times.  

The passengers were transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.  

Investigators observed evidence of alcohol at the scene of the crash, and have requested an autopsy on Espinoza.

The crash remains under investigation.

