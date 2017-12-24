One person killed, two others taken to the hospital following early morning crash in Tyler

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - One person was injured in a one vehicle crash which sent two others to the hospital.

It happened just before 4:30 Christmas Eve morning in Tyler in the 2400 block of WNW Loop 323.

Police say Gustavo Espinoza, 18, was driving a small Honda passenger vehicle that was traveling W/B towards 69 - North.

He drove off the right shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The passengers were transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators observed evidence of alcohol at the scene of the crash, and have requested an autopsy on Espinoza.

The crash remains under investigation.