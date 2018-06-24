One person killed in two vehicle crash in Longview

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - On June 23, 2018 at 5:54 pm, Longview Police were dispatched to an Accident With Injuries near the intersection of North Spur 63 and Springhill Road.

When officers arrived they were told that a 2006 Pontiac Montana was traveling southbound in the 4100 Block of North Spur 63 when the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry failed to stop at the stop sign at that intersection. The two cars collided.

The passenger in the Pontiac, Andrew Moore, 76, was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center where he died.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with injuries.

The passenger in the Toyota was not wearing her seatbelt.

She was transported to Longview Regional with life-threatening injuries and later transported to a Dallas hospital for further treatment.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.