One person killed in early morning fatal crash in Longview

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One person is dead following an early morning crash in Longview.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. in the 3400 block of Bronco Drive.

Police say a 2004 Lincoln was traveling north bound when the driver lost control and ran off the road hitting a tree.

The female driver died at the scene.

Her identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.