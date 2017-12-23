One person killed in early morning fatal crash in Longview
One person is dead following an early morning crash in Longview.
It happened around 7:00 a.m. in the 3400 block of Bronco Drive.
Police say a 2004 Lincoln was traveling north bound when the driver lost control and ran off the road hitting a tree.
The female driver died at the scene.
Her identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
