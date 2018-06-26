Officials identify man hit, killed by train in Overton

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) - Officials have identified a man who was struck and killed by a train in Overton.

According to Rusk County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Jerdy Wolverton, the man was identified as James Thomas Brown, 74.

Around 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Brown, who was in a wheelchair, was hit and killed by a Union Pacific cargo train, bound for Chicago, at the railroad crossing at the intersection of West Henderson Street and Texas 135 (Commerce Street).

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Union Pacific released the following statement on the incident:

Shortly before 2 p.m., this afternoon, a northbound Union Pacific freight train struck an individual at the East Henderson Street crossing in Overton, Texas. According to initial reports, the individual was in a wheelchair and became stuck as he attempted to get across the tracks. The crew of the oncoming train sounded the locomotive's horn and immediately tried to stop the train, but were unable to avoid the collision. The gentleman suffered fatal injuries. Union Pacific expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

The northbound train was carrying cargo containers and is destined for Chicago, Illinois. It was traveling at approximately 50 mph before the crew engaged the emergency brakes. Initial reports show the lights and gate arms at the crossing were functioning as designed. Union Pacific will continue its investigation into the incident, coordinating with local agencies as needed.

