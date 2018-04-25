Officials identify 72-year-old former police officer as 'Golden State Killer'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SACRAMENTO, California (KETK) - The search for the infamous "Golden State Killer," who authorities say is responsible for 120 home burglaries, 45 rapes and 12 murders throughout the 1970s and 1980s, has come to an end.

According to NBC News, an ex-police officer, Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who law enforcement says fits the description and profile of the California serial killer, was arrested overnight by the Sacramento Police Department on two murder charges.

He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bond.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, beginning in the summer of 1976, burglaries and rapes occurred in Rancho Cordova and Carmichael, California, both suburbs of Sacramento.

The "GSK" gained entry into the homes of his victims by prying open a window or door while they slept. He would then shine a flashlight into the face of his victims, tie up the female victim and, if a male victim was present, tie him up as well. Then, he ransacked the residence and raped the female victim. He often took small items from the residences including coins, cash, identification and jewelry. Some victims reported receiving telephone calls from the suspect after the crimes.

In 1978, a couple was shot and killed while walking their dog in Rancho Cordova. Evidence left at the scene was indicative of the "GSK."

After this crime, the"GSK" committed rapes in Stockton, Modesto, Davis and the East Bay Area of California.

Between 1979 and 1981, he was involved in the rape and murder of several individuals, including couples, in Southern California.

These victims were tied up in the same manner as the Sacramento-area rapes and their homes were also ransacked.

After July of 1981, no additional incidents related to the "GSK" were reported until the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl occurred in Irvine, California, in May of 1986.

This was the last known incident related to the "GSK" in California.

The FBI says all "GSK" cases have been linked via DNA and/or patterns used in the crimes.

The suspect would be currently between the ages of 60 and 75-years-old, according to the FBI, and would have had an interest in the military, or had some military training, leaving him familiar and proficient with firearms.

According to Heavy.com, DeAngelo served aboard the USS Canberra, in the U.S. Navy.

Fox 40 News reports DeAngelo is on suicide watch and is still completing the booking process.