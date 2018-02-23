OFFICIALS: East Texas man killed woman, injured another before kidnapping 2-year-old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (LNJ) - Two Longview women were shot — one fatally — before a standoff late Wednesday and early Thursday in Panola County ended with the arrest of a Carthage man.

A Carthage man shot two women, killing one, and briefly kidnapped a 2-year-old child before holding a 10-hour standoff with police between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Elania Johnson, 44, of Longview was found dead at the scene of the shooting on PR 622 off CR 222 in northwest Panola County. A second woman, Raven Dotrey, 21, of Longview also was found shot but was alert and able to speak with responding officers, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Police said only Dotrey and Johnson were shot. Dotrey’s 2-year-old daughter, who was there during the shooting, was found safe and was taken to a Longview medical center.

Jeffrey Mickens, 47, was charged with murder, attempted capital murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held and awaits arraignment in the Panola County Detention Center.

