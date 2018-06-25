Officials arrest East Texas man wanted for aggravated assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) - A Marshall man wanted for his alleged role in an aggravated assault/family violence case is now behind bars.

On Monday, June 18, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Alexander Street on reports that an assault had just occurred.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a Marshall hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, detectives learned 26-year-old Oscar Lavelle Smith Jr., allegedly struck the victim during an altercation.

A warrant was issued for Smith's arrest.

On Saturday, Smith was taken into custody by officers with the MPD.

He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on $100,000 bond.