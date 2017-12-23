Nacogdoches elementary school principal removed from duties

By: Christa Wood

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 10:44 AM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 03:14 PM CST

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - A Nacogdoches ISD principal has been removed from his duties.

According to the district's website, the acting principal at Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language is Guy Yarborough.

According to the public relations department for the school, Bradley Durham was removed from that position. No word as to why he has been removed.

According to the staff directory, Durham has been with the district for 12 years. He has served in various roles including teacher, Assistant Principal and formerly Principal.

Mr. Durham is a Stephen F. Austin State University graduate and has been an educator for 23 years.

Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language is located on West Cox Street in Nacogdoches.

