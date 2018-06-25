Mom of abused East Texas toddler sentenced to 25 years in prison

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The mother of a toddler who was severely abused has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to Smith County judicial records, Taylor Nicole Skinner, 25, was sentenced on Monday on the charged of injury to a child.

On August 27, 2017, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Child Protective Services to report a suspected incident of child abuse.

Deputies were told a 15-month-old had been admitted to a local hospital with severe injuries, consistent with abuse. The child was later transferred to a Dallas hospital to undergo surgery.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to locate witnesses who identified suspects as Skinner, and Terral Deshon Carter, 27.

Both suspects were interviewed and detectives were able to develop probable cause to secure arrest warrants for both individuals.

On September 6, an arrest warrant was issued for Carter. The following day, Skinner was taken into custody.

The child underwent surgery and recovered in Dallas.

In March, Carter was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime.