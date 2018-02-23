Marshall police seeking public's help in identifying copper thief

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who stole copper from a local business.

On February 15, shortly after 5AM, an unidentified individual approached Keith’s Air Conditioning and Heating located in the 900 block of E. End Blvd. North and stole approximately $1,500 worth of copper from the business.

Security cameras recorded the suspect in the act.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or via the P3 App.