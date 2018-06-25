Marshall man killed in Louisiana crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, Louisiana (KETK) - A Marshall man is dead after his pickup truck crashed into a tree in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m., Sunday, on Interstate 49, just north of LA Highway 174.

Investigators say the 72-year-old man was traveling northbound in his pickup when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the LSP are investigating the crash.