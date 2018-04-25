Lufkin zoo announces birth of 2 endangered leopard cubs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin has announced the birth of two clouded leopard cubs.

Clouded leopards are medium-sized, secretive cats that inhabit dense jungles in Southeast Asia.

They are classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Endangered by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Ellen Trout Zoo has cared for clouded leopards since 1984, but this birth marks the first for this species there.

The cubs, a male and a female, are being hand reared following the Association of Zoos and Aquariums SSP protocols.

The parents of the cubs arrived at the Ellen Trout Zoo in August of 2016 when they were 6 months old.

