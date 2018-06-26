Lufkin PD reports card skimmer found in Big's gas pump

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - The Lufkin Police Department is warning that a credit card skimmer has been found at a local convenience store.

A clerk at Big’s convenience store at 1902 S. First Street found a card skimmer inside one of the store’s gas pumps Monday.

The affected pump was pump #6.

The pump inspector told the responding LPD officer that the skimmer had been installed incorrectly and was not allowing customers to input their PINs.

It is unknown if the device was still capturing and transmitting card numbers.

The clerk told the officer she had last checked the pump on last Wednesday, June 20, and then noticed she couldn't get into the pump the next Saturday, June 23, due to the suspect placing a screw through the top of the pump door.

Anyone who used a credit or debit card at the location between June 20 and June 25 is urged to contact your bank and request a new card number. Also, monitor your credit card or bank account closely for any unauthorized charges.

The Lufkin PD reports that gas some gas stations in Lufkin have begun taking precautions against skimmers, such as installing tamper-evident stickers on gas pumps. Employees check the stickers daily.

Other store owners have employees perform pump security checks twice a day.

LPD recommends either of these steps to gas station owners as a best practice to ensure the financial safety of their customers.

Last May a store employee at this same Big’s location discovered a skimmer inside one of the pumps, leading to unauthorized bank charges for a number of customers.