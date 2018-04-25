Longview's Matthew McConaughey fears 'March for Our Lives' will be 'hijacked'

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - Academy Award winner and Longview native Matthew McConaughey fears the "March for Our Lives" movement, initiated by youth across the nation, will be hijacked by those wanting to eliminate guns altogether in the United States.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, on Monday, during an entertainment convention in Las Vegas where McConaughey was promoting his upcoming film, "White Boy Rick," the actor spoke about his support for the "March for Our Lives" campaign and responsible gun ownership. He also called gun violence an "epidemic in our country," the Statesman reports.

However, he warned those participating in the movement to not let their stance be hijacked by the crowd who is for no guns at all.

"I've got a lot of friends who are gun owners," McConaughey said. "I've got a lot of friends who are NRA (National Rifle Association). I grew up hunting. We had responsible gun ownership, but I was taught the right way to respect that tool," he said. "At the same time, their petition that they were speaking about is a very good one. And I also fear that their campaign - they have to watch that they don't get hijacked. Meaning, a lot of the crowd was for no guns at all. That was not the march for life. March for Our Lives was for rightful, just, responsible gun ownership - but against assault rifles, against unlimited magazines and for following up on the regulations."

McConaughey says he hopes common ground can be found between anti-gun activists and the National Rifle Association.

