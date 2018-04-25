Longview PD asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in 2 cases

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - The Longview Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in two separate theft incidents.

The first is a black male, whom LPD is seeking in connection with a theft at the Verizon store at 301 E Loop 281.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Doug Pickering at 903-237-1156 and reference case LPD Case 18-4262.

The second suspect is being sought in connection with a theft at the Wal-Mart located at 515 E Loop 281.

Anyone with information in regards to the suspect in the photos above is urged to contact Detective S. Hardee at 903-237-1152, Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867, or greggcountycrimestoppers.org and reference case #18-874.