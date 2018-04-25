Longview PD asking for help identifying identity theft suspect
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - Longview police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an identity theft/credit card abuse case.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos is asked to contact Detective Gina Villarreal at 903-237-1164, Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867, orgreggcountycrimestoppers.o
