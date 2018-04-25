Local News

Longview PD asking for help identifying identity theft suspect

By: Sue Necessary

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 01:24 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 01:24 PM CDT

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - Longview police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an identity theft/credit card abuse case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos is asked to contact Detective Gina Villarreal at 903-237-1164, Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867, orgreggcountycrimestoppers.org. Reference case #18-2627.

