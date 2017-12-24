Longview man shoots and kills armed intruder early Saturday morning

By: Daniel Pierce

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 11:37 AM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 08:31 PM CST

The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Twelfth St. at 1:57 a.m. on December 23, 2017. 

A resident contacted us who stated that when he arrived home he was confronted by an armed man wearing a bandana. 

The resident shot at the suspect prior to retreating to his home and has been cooperative with the investigation.

The suspect Jalen Johnson, 24, Port Arthur, TX died at the scene. 

There was a car that fled the scene and was stopped by a Longview Officer. 

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lamontrel Dunn, 26, from Kilgore. He was arrested on outstanding warrants. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

