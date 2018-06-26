LIST: Helmet ratings for sports, cycling

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLACKSBURG, Virginia (KETK) - Since 2011, Virginia Tech researchers have been providing unbiased helmet ratings that allow consumers to make informed decisions when purchasing helmets. The helmet ratings are the culmination of over 10 years of research on head impacts in sports and identify which helmets best reduce concussion risk.

This work is done as part of Virginia Tech's service mission and is 100 percent independent of any funding or influence from helmet manufacturers.

Why rate helmets?

Although all helmets currently being sold satisfy minimum safety requirements specified by standards organizations, not all helmets are created equal. Two helmets that pass the same standard may offer different levels of impact protection. Prior to the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings, consumers had no way of knowing which helmets were better than others. Given that helmets are a safety product, this information should be available to consumers.

What do the helmet ratings mean?

Simply stated, the helmet ratings identify which helmets best reduce concussion risk. More stars equate to better protection, with 5 stars representing the best available helmets. We encourage athletes to get out of helmets with low ratings and into 4 and 5-star helmets.

How are ratings determined for helmets?

Through a series of impact tests, helmets are evaluated using 2 fundamental concepts: 1) each test is weighted based on how frequently players experience them and 2) helmets that lower head acceleration reduce concussion risk. The impact conditions and weightings are sport-specific, and inclusive of the broad range of head impacts that athletes are likely to experience. These methods have been published as peer-reviewed articles in the Annals of Biomedical Engineering.

Will 5-star helmets prevent me from sustaining concussions?

No helmet is concussion-proof. Any athlete can sustain a head injury, even with the very best head protection. The helmet ratings identify the helmets that best reduce your chances of sustaining a concussion. With that stated, helmets are only one piece of the equation to minimizing concussion risk. Rule changes and coaching proper technique can result in fewer high-risk head impacts, and are perhaps most important. Having the best available head protection for the remaining head impacts further reduces risk.

Football

A total of 16 varsity football helmets have been rated using the STAR evaluation system. The impact tests evaluate a helmet's ability to reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from a range of head impacts a football player might see on the field. Helmets with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk for these impacts compared to helmets with less stars.

For varsity football helmets, VT recommends any 5-star helmet. While there are some differences in impact performance within this group, other factors such as cost, fit, and comfort should be considered when purchasing a helmet.

For the football helmet ratings, click here.

If you don't see your helmet listed in the above link, check out VT's legacy football helmet ratings for older models that are no longer produced.

Hockey

A total of 46 hockey helmets that have been evaluated using the STAR evaluation system are included in the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings. The impact tests evaluate a helmet's ability to reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from a range of head impacts a hockey player might experience during play. Helmets with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk compared to helmets with less stars. Group ratings are differentiated by pre-determined thresholds. The ratings are continually updated as new helmets are released on the market.

For the hockey helmet ratings, click here.

Soccer

A total of 22 soccer headgear that have been evaluated using the STAR evaluation system are included in the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings. The impact tests evaluate a headgear's ability to reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from head-to-head impacts a soccer player might see on the field. Headgear with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk compared to headgear with less stars. Group ratings are differentiated by pre-determined thresholds.

For soccer headgear, we recommend any 4 or 5-star headgear. While there are some differences in impact performance within these groups, other factors such as cost, fit, coverage, and comfort should be considered when purchasing a headgear.

For the soccer headgear ratings, click here.

Bicycle

In collaboration with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, VT has rated a total of 30 bike helmets using the STAR evaluation system. The bicycle helmet impact tests evaluate a helmet's ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head resulting from a range of impacts a cyclist might experience. Helmets with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk for these impacts compared to helmets with less stars.

Wearing a helmet is most important and can be the difference between life and death in the event of a crash. These ratings supplement standards by providing additional information on which helmets best reduce concussion risk. For bike helmets, we recommend any 4 or 5 star helmet. While there are some differences in impact performance within these group, other factors such as cost, fit, and comfort should be considered when purchasing a helmet.

For the bicycle helmet ratings, click here.