WEATHER ALERTS
LIST: East Texas lake levels
Levels for February 22, 2018
TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Due to recent heavy rain in the East Texas area, many local lakes are reported to be above their conservation (full) levels, as of Thursday, February 22, 2018.
A list of those lakes can be seen below:
Lake Athens
Conservation Level: 440'
Current Level: 440.8'
Lake Bob Sandlin
Conservation Level: 337.5'
Current Level: 338.2'
Lake Cherokee
Conservation Level: 279.9'
Current Level: 280.71'
Lake Cypress Springs
Conservation Level: 378'
Current Level: 379.33'
Lake Fork
Conservation Level: 403'
Current Level: 403.5'
Houston County Lake
Conservation Level: 260'
Current Level: 260.5'
Lake Jacksonville
Conservation Level: 422'
Current Level: 422.5'
Lake Livingston
Conservation Level: 131'
Current Level: 131.6'
Lake O' The Pines
Conservation Level: 228.5'
Current Level: 230.7'
Lake Palestine
Conservation Level: 345'
Current Level: 345.9'
Lake Striker
Conservation Level: 292.9'
Current Level: 293.12'
Lake Sulphur Springs
Conservation Level: 458.9'
Current Level: 459.35'
Lake Tawakoni
Conservation Level: 437.5'
Current Level: 439.6'
Lake Tyler
Conservation Level: 375.38'
Current Level: 376.5'
Wright Patman Lake
Conservation Level: 220.6'
Current Level: 224.56'
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard