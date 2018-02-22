LIST: East Texas lake levels

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Due to recent heavy rain in the East Texas area, many local lakes are reported to be above their conservation (full) levels, as of Thursday, February 22, 2018.

A list of those lakes can be seen below:

Lake Athens

Conservation Level: 440'

Current Level: 440.8'

Lake Bob Sandlin

Conservation Level: 337.5'

Current Level: 338.2'

Lake Cherokee

Conservation Level: 279.9'

Current Level: 280.71'

Lake Cypress Springs

Conservation Level: 378'

Current Level: 379.33'

Lake Fork

Conservation Level: 403'

Current Level: 403.5'

Houston County Lake

Conservation Level: 260'

Current Level: 260.5'

Lake Jacksonville

Conservation Level: 422'

Current Level: 422.5'

Lake Livingston

Conservation Level: 131'

Current Level: 131.6'

Lake O' The Pines

Conservation Level: 228.5'

Current Level: 230.7'

Lake Palestine

Conservation Level: 345'

Current Level: 345.9'

Lake Striker

Conservation Level: 292.9'

Current Level: 293.12'

Lake Sulphur Springs

Conservation Level: 458.9'

Current Level: 459.35'

Lake Tawakoni

Conservation Level: 437.5'

Current Level: 439.6'

Lake Tyler

Conservation Level: 375.38'

Current Level: 376.5'