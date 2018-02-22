LIST: East Texas lake levels

Levels for February 22, 2018

By: Reagan Roy

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 04:22 PM CST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 04:22 PM CST

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Due to recent heavy rain in the East Texas area, many local lakes are reported to be above their conservation (full) levels, as of Thursday, February 22, 2018.

A list of those lakes can be seen below:

Lake Athens
Conservation Level: 440'
Current Level: 440.8'

Lake Bob Sandlin
Conservation Level: 337.5'
Current Level: 338.2'

Lake Cherokee
Conservation Level: 279.9'
Current Level: 280.71'

Lake Cypress Springs
Conservation Level: 378'
Current Level: 379.33'

Lake Fork
Conservation Level: 403'
Current Level: 403.5'

Houston County Lake
Conservation Level: 260'
Current Level: 260.5'

Lake Jacksonville
Conservation Level: 422'
Current Level: 422.5'

Lake Livingston
Conservation Level: 131'
Current Level: 131.6'

Lake O' The Pines
Conservation Level: 228.5'
Current Level: 230.7'

Lake Palestine
Conservation Level: 345'
Current Level: 345.9'

Lake Striker
Conservation Level: 292.9'
Current Level: 293.12'

Lake Sulphur Springs
Conservation Level: 458.9'
Current Level: 459.35'

Lake Tawakoni
Conservation Level: 437.5'
Current Level: 439.6'

Lake Tyler
Conservation Level: 375.38'
Current Level: 376.5'

Wright Patman Lake
Conservation Level: 220.6'
Current Level: 224.56'

