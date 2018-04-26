LaPoynor students build tiny home

LARUE, Tx (KETK) - LaPoynor High School is taking advantage of the tiny house trend to teach their students in a whole new way.

Dean Nuckolls, geometry teacher at LaPoynor tells us students had the opportunity to choose between regular geometry or participate in a new class that uses geometry to build a tiny house.

"I don't think the kids realize they're learning," said Nuckolls. "There's a lot more math involved here, there's angles, when we did the roof...trying to figure that angle. When we built these stairs, how many steps did it take to get from the floor to the loft? How many steps if you want them spaced out this much? The angles of all the rafters and the angles of all the trim."

Over half of this year's sophomore class chose the course over regular geometry.

Many students, like Isaac Jackson, were excited to take a break from the classroom.

"It's more fun," said Jackson. "You're not doing classwork, like writing with pencil and paper. Hands-on training, it's pretty fun."

Other students took the class because it worked with their schedule. Kaiden Langston was surprised at how much she got from the class.

"I learn better hands on anyway, so when we're building stuff and I have to measure, like when I have to find out how many of what I need," Langston said. "I learn better this way."

The students are fully responsible for every aspect of the tiny home, with dedicated adult supervision. Which is good news because the tiny home will be on the auction block May 14th, 2018.

The money earned for the tiny home will go towards funding next year's class.

Details about the upcoming tiny house auction will be posted HERE by the district.