Lake Tyler closed due to recent rains

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Heavy rains have forced the city of Tyler to temporarily close Lake Tyler.

The city closed Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler boat ramps Thursday afternoon. The lake is also closed to boat traffic.

The lakes are currently at an elevation of 376.46 feet Mean Sea Level (msl). Spillway elevation is at 375.5 feet msl.

In a press release, the city said debris washed into the lake from rain can cause hazardous conditions on the water.

The ramps will be closed until further notice.