Lake Tyler closed after exceeding full capacity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - After more than three inches of rain over the last couple of days, East Texas lakes are exceeding their full capacity.

Lake Tyler reached an elevation of 376.46 feet, a little over a foot above its 100 percent capacity.

In an effort to mitigate any damage to boats, boat houses, and the areas surrounding the lakes, the city decided to close Lake Tyler until further notice.

"One of the main reasons the lake is closed is to prevent damage from these boat houses on the lake, because if someone were to get out on the water right now on the boat, their wake could cause damage by pushing water into somebody's boat house," said Brad Clark, Game Warden for Smith County.

The water flows over two spillways in the east and west sides of Lake Tyler, then goes into Mud Creek and Prairie Creek. If the rain stops, city officials expect the water levels of the lake to go back down to normal within the next couple of days.

For now, people are advised to stay out and away from the water. "A lot of objects that would be visible typically are now submerged but they're not submerged enough to where it won't cause damage or harm to your boat," said Clark.

Even after the lake is cleared, city officials say to beware of any objects in the water from the flood. Some objects can cause a crash and even a boat to sink.