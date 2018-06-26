Local News

KNIGHT FEVER: Barry Gibb receives Knighthood at Buckingham Palace

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 02:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 02:48 PM CDT

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Barry Gibb, the last remaining member of the Bee Gees, received Knighthood on Tuesday for his services to music and charity from Prince Charles of England.

The eldest and last surviving Gibb brother will now be known as Sir Barry Alan Crompton Gibb CBE.

Gibb co-founded of the popular music band, the Bee Gees, along with his late twin brothers Robin and Maurice.

He is also the older brother of the late Andy Gibb.

The singer, known for his legendary falsetto, was responsible for one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time, "Saturday Night Fever."


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App