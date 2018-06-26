KNIGHT FEVER: Barry Gibb receives Knighthood at Buckingham Palace
TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Barry Gibb, the last remaining member of the Bee Gees, received Knighthood on Tuesday for his services to music and charity from Prince Charles of England.
The eldest and last surviving Gibb brother will now be known as Sir Barry Alan Crompton Gibb CBE.
Congratulations Sir Barry Gibb!— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 26, 2018
The co-founder of the Bee Gees today received a Knighthood for his services to music and charity. pic.twitter.com/aY50JCMdVj
Gibb co-founded of the popular music band, the Bee Gees, along with his late twin brothers Robin and Maurice.
He is also the older brother of the late Andy Gibb.
The singer, known for his legendary falsetto, was responsible for one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time, "Saturday Night Fever."
