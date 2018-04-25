Local News

Kilgore police warn of major wreck at Henderson and Dudley

By: Sue Necessary

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 04:57 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 04:57 PM CDT

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) - The Kilgore Police Department is warning on social media of a "major crash" at the intersection of Henderson Blvd. and Dudley Rd.

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Woodlawn St. and all southbound traffic is being diverted at Houston St.

KPD is advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App