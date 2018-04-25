Kilgore police warn of major wreck at Henderson and Dudley
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) - The Kilgore Police Department is warning on social media of a "major crash" at the intersection of Henderson Blvd. and Dudley Rd.
All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Woodlawn St. and all southbound traffic is being diverted at Houston St.
KPD is advising drivers to seek an alternate route.
Major crash at the intersection of Henderson Blvd & Dudley Rd. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Woodlawn St, all southbound traffic is being diverted at Houston St. Please seek alternate route— Kilgore Police (@KilgorePolice) April 25, 2018
