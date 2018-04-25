Kilgore police warn of major wreck at Henderson and Dudley

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) - The Kilgore Police Department is warning on social media of a "major crash" at the intersection of Henderson Blvd. and Dudley Rd.

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Woodlawn St. and all southbound traffic is being diverted at Houston St.

KPD is advising drivers to seek an alternate route.