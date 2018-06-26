BREAKING NEWS

Jury indicts Tyler nurse accused of murder, injury to patients

An East Texas nurse accused of killing one person and injuring six others has been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury.

William George Davis, 34, of Hallsville, was indicted June 21 on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Davis, a nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, allegedly killed 47-year-old Christopher Greenway. 

Tyler Police arrested Davis on April 10, 2018.

Davis remains in the Smith County Jail on $2,000,000 bond.

