Local News

Homeless man impersonates police officer, tricks dispatcher

By: Sue Necessary

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 12:36 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 12:36 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) - A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a man for impersonating a police officer.

According to a police report, the man fooled a Lubbock Police dispatcher into running a license plate number for him.

The grand jury indicted Eliseo Benites, 58, who is listed as homeless on his jail booking sheet.  

An officer wrote in the police report, “I was advised by dispatch that [the suspect] has been calling the PD over the course of several days.”

“[The suspect] has been stating things to purport himself as a law enforcement officer in order to get information off of license plate returns. [The suspect] has been successful in getting information from [one] license plate that we know of,” the police report said.

“[The suspect] called on at least 3 occasions and possibly more.”

The calls were listed on March 6 and March 8.

Benites was held Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

