Hiway 80 Rescue Mission makes Christmas possible for hundreds of East Texas families

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - "It touches my heart," said Amber Hathaway. Her reaction seeing her 3 year old daughter meeting Santa Clause for the first time.

That's all thanks to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and to the hundreds of volunteers that donated their money, time and efforts to making days like this all possible.

Volunteers ranging from ages 5 to 80 spent Saturday putting others first. "It's God's will and it's what he wants us to do and it's just to help other people," said volunteer Natalie Fennell.

Putting other families first like this one. Shontae Ayers is the mother of 4 children. She says her family is going through bit of a rough patch. "Right now we're just waiting for God to bless us. We know it's going to happen," said Ayers.

Saturday, Shontae was there to see all 4 of her children taking home a bag full of toys. "It's a blessing, you never know what someone is going through," said Ayers.

"This moment, maybe the problems of the world are still there, but in this moment it's Christmas, there's a joy there's an opportunity to be family," said Eric Burger, Executive Director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.

"This brings joy to Santa's heart. This is why I'm Santa, these kids," said Santa Texas.

You can see by the looks on their faces. It's the most wonderful time of the year.