Heart of Tyler holds annual meeting, celebration of downtown revitalization

Tyler, Tx - The Heart of Tyler held their annual meeting tonight in downtown Tyler. New executive members were appointed, along with a new president of the the association---Ingrid Young.

Tonight was mainly a celebration of economic vitality and downtown revitalization. Volunteers were praised, as well as prominent members of the community who devote time and resources toward revitalizing downtown. Rick Eltife (owner of Rick's on the Square in Tyler) and Beverly Abell (Tyler Main Street Department) won the Brick Award, for their "outstanding support of Downtown Tyler Revitalization".

I asked why the downtown area was so important in Tyler, especially since growth is moving South. Young passionately stated no matter where the growth is, a city needs to have a vital economic center in their downtown area, and that every town is more successful when downtown is booming with business.

Recently completed projects were recognized like the light pole banners, and the newly installed gate at the Cotton Belt Depot Museum. Young wants everyone to mark their calenders for upcoming events like the Wine Swirl in June, and Black Tie Bingo later in the Summer. See the Heart of Tyler Website for more details.