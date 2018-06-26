Harley Davidson to shift production overseas in response to Trump trade laws

Nacogdoches, Texas (KETK) - Harley Davidson is looking to expand, but not without some backlash.

The company announced plans to shift some production of motorcycles overseas.

Something President Trump believes is a mistake.

To many, Harley Davidson motorcycles are synonymous with America.

But now will shift some motorcycle production overseas, blaming the Trump steele and aluminum trade for for the move.

"Basically Harley Davidson's second largest market share is the European market," said Tom Moore, Lumberjack Harley Davidson General Manager. "With that being said one sixth of all their sales, equating to about 40,000 motorcycles a year, are sold overseas."

Moore says the high cost for the heavy metal thunder will raise the price of Harley Davidson motorcycles overseas.

On average the tariff means about $2,200 increase per bike.

"If they can shift the manufacturing over there, Harley can actually keep the European market viable in moving forward," said Moore.

In short, he says, this likely will not have any impact on Harley Davidson sales in the US.

Others say they have no problem with these bikes being made in Europe but also understands what President Trump's trade war is all about.

"We have been getting the raw end of the deal for a very, very long time on the tariffs and taxes," said James Kittrell, Nacogdoches Harley Owners Club. "So I understand why he's doing what he's doing and I agree with it totally."

There are still some uncertainties with this move, but for the US it stays the same.

"We don't know exactly how everything is going to come out, how long it will take to do this whole process moving over there," said Moore. But then again what they're talking about is making these facilities appeal to the European market. Everything in the United States is going to stay US made in moving forward from what I understand."

Meaning Harley Davidson will remain the American product and tradition it's known for.