Habitat for Humanity raises walls on 106th home in Tyler Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - In 29 years time the Smith County Habitat For Humanity has raised the roof of more than 105 homes.

On Saturday, the organization began the construction on the 106th affordable home.

"It feels amazing. Truly amazing," said future homeowner Diana Bautista.

However, her story is just one of the many that have been shaped due to the availability of these homes.

Jack Wilson the ceo of Habitat For Humanity of Smith County said this will be the 5th affordable housing division that is present in the city of Tyler. Glenwood Boulevard, North Spring Street, Alice Street, South Fleishel Avenue, Angeline Avenue, Walton Road, DePriest Avenue, North Whitten Avenue as well as Robbins Street.

What you see in the video may look like the beginning stages of an ordinary home, but it's far from it.

"The land has been abandoned, so the City comes in and takes over the land. Then they put it up for sale," said Wilson.

That's where the Habitat For Humanity steps in.

Buying right property and the right family that is in need.

"These are lower income families that can't necessarily get a bank loan, so they come to us," said Wilson.

We wanted to find one of those families.

"My life hadn't been like hard. I've had good times and bad times. Wasn't the best, but not horrible. This is a blessing for me and my girls," said Habitat home buyer Meocha Hudson.

Meocha is a mother of 3.

Her oldest daughter Jasmine is married and out of the house, but for her 11 and 6 year old daughters, they now have a place they can call home.

"I like to draw and play in the backyard," said 6 year old Mya Hudson.

So she lead us to the backyard to show us her swing set and basketball goal.

"By me getting this home, I'm leaving a legacy for my girls, so when things get tough they have something they can fall back on. They always have this home," said Hudson.

The Habitat is not just giving away free homes.

In fact, the future homeowner has to work for it and pay for it.

Those who buy a Habitat home must be able to show they've had a stable income for the past 24 months, must have worked or lived in Smith County for a year, and must agree to let the nonprofit run credit, criminal background and sex offender checks.

They are also required to partake in financial literacy classes as well as volunteer to attain their sweat equity.

"They are required to volunteer 300 hours minimum if they are single. A couple has to volunteer 500 hours," said Wilson.

The homeowner also has to be a part of the building process. Which means they help build their own home.

"It's a tradition for the future homeowner to also punch in the first nail once we begin raising the walls," said Wilson.

The home is paid over a period of 30 years.

With 106 homes in Tyler now up.

3 more right next to Bautista's will be following in the near future.

Wilson says roughly 40-60% of people in Smith County based on income could apply for a Habitat house.

For more information you can click here