Habitat for Humanity begins construction on new housing development in North Tyler Video

Smith County Habitat has announced the start of a new housing development. Six homes will make up a new neighborhood located on N. Tenneha and W. 25th Street in North Tyler.

This is the fifth affordable housing development Habitat has built in North Tyler in the past ten years.

Walls on the first home were raised on Saturday, June 23.

Funds to build the first two houses in the development were provided by Lin and Sandra Barker, an anonymous donor and the Junior League of Tyler.

"We are deeply grateful for these donors' generosity," said Habitat CEO Jack Wilson. "Their gifts are making it possible for two hard-working single mothers to become homeowners."

The future homeowners will help build their own homes and other homes in the housing development to fulfill their sweat equity requirement. When construction is complete, they will purchase their homes from Smith County Habitat with an affordable 30-year mortgage.