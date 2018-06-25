Growing them bigger and sweeter in Grapeland Video

Grapeland, Texas (KETK) - It's finally summertime and that means it's watermelon time, and the melon of choice in East Texas is the Grapeland watermelon.

But what makes them so special?

"People must like them, because they sure come here to get them," said Troy Pennington, Pennington Melon Shed Owner.

Every summer since 1941 the Pennington Melon Shed in Grapeland gets busy picking, packing and selling more watermelons than you can count.

It's Grapeland's unique environment that they say makes them so good.

"They're really kind of slow growing in this deep sand and they just got a good sweet flavor," said Troy Pennington.

But they say it's more than just the land that makes them so sweet.

"They're just grown with a lot of love," said Ross Pennington, Pennington Melon Shed Supervisor. "We take great pride in our product and we like to see repeat customers."

Not only is this the only commercial watermelon business in East Texas, but it's also a family business.

Wade Pennington started this business 77 years ago, then his son Troy followed, then Troy's son Ross followed and now Ross's sons now put in the same work.

Case and Colt Pennington serve as the "cantaloupe crew"

"We go out every morning and pick them and I'll load feed every now and then," said Case Pennington.

And the Penningtons must be doing something right because that family name gets around.

"We can usually do about 100,000 pounds a day," said Kim Pennington, Pennington Melon Shed Scale Attendant.

The Grapeland watermelons will go all the way to South Texas, and even as far north as Canada to be enjoyed by our neighbors up there.

"We just got a great community and everyone plays a part," said Ross Pennington. "In our season from planting to harvesting to purchasing, it's always been a part of our town and it kind of keeps it going."

And it's for sure the sweetest part.