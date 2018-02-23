Gov. Abbott commutes death sentence minutes before execution

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - Minutes before Thomas Bartlett Whitaker was to be executed, Gov. Greg Abbott commuted his death sentence to life in prison.

The commutation came less than an hour before Whitaker was to be put to death for the 2003 murders of his mother and brother in Fort Bend County.

Whitaker, 38, was convicted of planning the murders with his roommate, Chris Brashear, who shot the murder victims and Whitaker’s father, Kent. The two planned the murders to get inheritance money.

He was sentenced to death in 2007, despite pleas for a life sentence from his father, who survived a gunshot wound to the chest.

This is the first death sentence Abbott, a staunch supporter of the death penalty, has commuted, and the first to be commuted by a Texas governor in more than 10 years.

In a statement, Abbott said he granted Whitaker clemency for a number of reasons.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had unanimously recommended clemency, and Abbott said that decision "is supported by the totality of circumstances in this case. The person who fired the gun that killed the victims did not receive the death penalty, but Mr. Whitaker, who did not fire the gun, did get the death penalty."

While that alone "may not warrant commutation for someone like Mr. Whitaker who recruited others to commit murder," Abbott said, other factors influenced his decision.

Among those factors was Whitaker's father, who "passionately opposes the execution of his son," Abbott said. "Mr. Whitaker’s father insists that he would be victimized again if the state put to death his last remaining immediate family member."

In exchange for the commutation, Whitaker agreed to waive any and all claims to parole and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"The murders of Mr. Whitaker’s mother and brother are reprehensible," Abbott said. "The crime deserves severe punishment for the criminals who killed them. The recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, and my action on it, ensures Mr. Whitaker will never be released from prison."