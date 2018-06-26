Local News

Georgia teacher's dying wish provides school supplies for needy kids

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 06:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 06:09 PM CDT

CUMMING,Georgia (CNN) - A Georgia teacher's dying wish was for mourners to help needy children get school supplies.

Tammy Waddell died of colon cancer earlier this month, but before she passed away, she shared an important message.

She told her family that instead of flowers at her funeral, she wanted people to donate backpacks filled with school supplies for students in need.

One of the photos from her funeral shows church pews lined with dozens of donated backpacks.

The funeral home says they got roughly 130 packs - each filled filled with enough supplies to last half a school year, and the donations are still coming in.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App