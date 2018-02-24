Game room owner arrested weeks after raid

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 06:12 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 06:12 PM CST

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) - Henderson County authorities have arrested the owner of a game room raided at the beginning of February.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Judy Gail Palmer, 66, of Gun Barrel City, was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity on Wednesday. She owns the Hippy Hut Game Room.

On February 1, deputies executed a search warrant at the game room in the Malakoff area off State Highway 31.

A game room attendant, 48-year-old Cheryl Norman, and the manager, 53-year-old Regina Jones, were arrested during the raid.

Palmer was released Thursday on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App