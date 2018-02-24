Game room owner arrested weeks after raid

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) - Henderson County authorities have arrested the owner of a game room raided at the beginning of February.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Judy Gail Palmer, 66, of Gun Barrel City, was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity on Wednesday. She owns the Hippy Hut Game Room.

On February 1, deputies executed a search warrant at the game room in the Malakoff area off State Highway 31.

A game room attendant, 48-year-old Cheryl Norman, and the manager, 53-year-old Regina Jones, were arrested during the raid.

Palmer was released Thursday on $10,000 bond.