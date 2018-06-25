Former East Texas coach arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A former East Texas coach has been arrested for an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to Lamar County judicial records, Michael Don Freeman, was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Lamar County Jail on $20,000 bond. He was released from jail on Friday.

Back in February, law enforcement revealed Freeman was under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety after a grievance was filed by a parent.

Freeman was a former assistant football coach at Maud Independent School District until December 2016 when he took a job at Clarksville ISD, according to NewBostonNews.com.

The website reports the grievance accused Freeman of having an inappropriate relationship with a student while employed by Maud ISD. When the relationship was discovered, the grievance claimed Maud ISD allowed Freeman to resign and accept a position with Clarksville without reporting his alleged actions to the Texas Education Agency, as required by law.