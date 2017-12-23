FBI, Better Business Bureau warn of holiday scams

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - It is the happiest time of the year, but also, one of the busiest times for scammers.



"This is when the bad guys are at their best," Eric Jackson, Special Agent in Charge for East Texas says. "They are hoping that your vulnerability of frequently using your debit card and looking for that perfect Christmas gift or deal will attract your attention."



According to the FBI,1.3 billion dollars was lost to internet fraud in the United States during 2016.

The FBI and Better Business Bureau are warning of these scams found on the internet. One of them involves gift cards.



"You've won a thousand dollar gift card, or you've won a prize," Mechele Mills, BBB president and CEO says. "You give them what they want, which is your personal information so they can compromise your identity. They will then use that, or sell that."

Another type of internet fraud to watch for involves fake shipping notifications. Scammers use logos from prominent companies to convince victims the notifications are legit.

"You have an item that needs to be picked up or is on the way, so the scammers ask for your personal information or account information," Mills says. "Again, they are trying to get information or money from you."

Ultimately, it comes down to research.

"People need to be cautious about any entity that is asking to pay to receive a gift," Jackson says.

If you suspect a scam contact authorities immediately.

Internet fraud victims can report directly to the FBI at: Internet Crime Complaint Center

The FBI is currently working internet fraud cases in East Texas but are unable to comment since the investigations are ongoing.

Another tool provided by the Better Business Bureau allows people to track scams in their area.

You can find it at: BBB Scam Tracker.