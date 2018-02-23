Fallout over missed warnings, inaction in Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Florida (CNN) - We've seen the images of students, teachers and staff escaping a barrage of bullets.

But now we know that, due to a misunderstanding over the surveillance video in the moments after the shooting, Coral Springs police believed the gunman was still inside the school, even though he was already long gone.

"The issue was more of a communication failure on who was revieiwng the tape, letting our guys know that there was a 20-minute delay," said Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi.

Chief Pustizzi said it caused some confusion, but it did not endanger students' lives.

As the public now debates what would help save lives, NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre suggests, "including effective, trained armed security that will absolutely protect every innocent child in this country."

In this case, there was an armed, school resource officer there, in uniform.

But the Broward County Sheriff said video shows Deputy Scot Peterson waited outside the building during the shooting, instead of going inside and engaging the gunman.

Sheriff Scott Israel said watching that inaction on video makes him feel, "devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words."

Peterson resigned after he was suspended without pay by the sheriff. Peterson was eligible for retirement.

And as investigators look into the warning signs leading up to february 14th, the FBI hs also come under scrutiny.

"There was a mistake made, we know that," said Acting FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The FBI said today their call center in West Virignia does have a process to flag people who could be a threat to others.

But when a tip came in about Cruz last month, he says that procedure wasn't followed.

Two more Broward County deputies are now on restricted duty - as the department investigates how they handled 23 previous calls involving Nikolas Cruz and his brother.

Teachers and staff are preparing to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tomorrow.

Students are expected to attend class again next Monday.