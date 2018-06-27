BREAKING NEWS

East Texas veteran organization receives fitness equipment donation

Jacksonville, Texas (KETK) - Serving those who serve us.

The newly formed organization the Honored Warrior Ranch donated fitness equipment to a Jacksonville-based military resource center.

The Lone Star Military Community Center provides resources and information to active-duty servicemen and women and veterans.

The much-needed fitness equipment will benefit East Texas veterans and their families.

It will offer one more opportunity to the resource group to assist in the healthy journey our brave men and women go through as they leave their post.

Fitness equipment can help wounded warriors out with their rehab or help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The ranch finds fitness equipment for veterans who need it.

https://honoredwarriorsranch.com/

 

