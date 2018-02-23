East Texan dies when struck by tractor-trailer in West Texas

By: Longview News-Journal

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 07:42 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 08:32 AM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) - A Gilmer man died early Tuesday when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 20 near Colorado City, according to media reports.

The Abilene Reporter-News reports that 32-year-old Skyler H. Anderson died after he and another pedestrian were struck by the tractor-trailer as it was swerving to avoid a previous crash on the highway at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. The Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly said that Anderson and a 65-year-old Dallas man were standing in a ditch off the side of I-20 after being involved in the previous crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

