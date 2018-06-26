Dog missing after semi rolls over near Mount Enterprise

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) - The dog of an 18-wheeler driver is missing after a rollover wreck on Highway 259.

According to the Mount Enterprise Fire Department, the accident occurred Monday night, just south of the city limits.

The MEFD says the driver was not injured, but their dog has gone missing. Officials say the dog was spotted in the area a few hours ago, but has not been found.

First responders have not given specific details regarding the dog, but are asking if you see a loose dog in the area, please contact the MEFD.

