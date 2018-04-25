D-Day veteran receives France's highest military honor from French president

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - On D-Day in 1944, he fought his way ashore on the French beaches of Normandy.

It's a day etched in the mind of World War II veteran Robert Jackson Ewald, now 92.

"I remember a whole lot," Ewald said. "Some of it I put back in the back part of my mind and I don't ever want it to come forward."

"Jack" says he was 19 years old when he fought overseas on D-Day. His granddaughter Megan is proud of his service.

"Going over there, seeing what he saw and surviving one thing, making it through pow camp," she said of her grandfather's wartime exploits.

Now, nearly 70 years later, his acts of courage received a standing ovation from Congress and words of gratitude from French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Sir, on behalf of France, thank you," Macron said during a speech to Congress. "I bow to your courage and devotion."

During his speech, President Macron emphasized a shared history between the U.S. and France, including their fight against Nazis during World War II.

Macron says now the two countries must work together to defeat nuclear threats.

Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia hopes Macron's message encourages President Trump to not abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

"I think that would be a mistake," the Congressman said, "and I hope the French president has convinced him otherwise."

President Trump has yet to make a decision on the Iran deal, but Ewald is convinced Macron and other world leaders will work toward a better future.

"He's a brilliant man," he said. "He's not a politician, but he's still good."

Macron also awarded Ewald the French Legion of Honor, that nation's highest military honor established by Napoleon Bonaparte.

It is a memory this veteran holds close to his heart.

