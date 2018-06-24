Community helps disabled Tyler man restore his home Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - For the past several weeks Dennis Milstead, 50, has been struggling after his caretakers stopped helping him.

He has cerebral palsy and can only do so much. Since losing help his house had fallen into disrepair and his yard has turned into a pile up with broken limbs and overgrown grass.

On Sunday that all changed when a large group of friends and churchgoers stepped into help restore his home.

They cleaned his home from top to bottom, which included a deep scrub to his bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom.

They also picked up a massive amount of debris in his yard.

A lot of those who showed up have a special connection to Milstead, with him being a mentor to them early on in life.

Donte McClendon was among those who helped. He said it was all about following God's teachings of helping out thy neighbor.

"A lot of the time we just live in our own world and we're not really worried about other people. We just easily overlook and think somebody else will take care of it," he explained.

"Most people would over look him but he is the most prolific, impactful, wise, giving, loving hearted people that you ever met in your life."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to continue to help Milstead.