'Celebration of Life' service set for Tyler ISD substitute teacher killed while checking mail

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - A celebration of life service is set for a Tyler Independent School District substitute teacher who was killed last week while checking his mail.

The memorial service for Alan Cleaver, 39, of Flint, is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, at 2:00 p.m., at New Life Baptist Church, located at 3575 County Road 384, in Tyler.

On Monday, April 16, around 9:45 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Transportation responded to an accident on Farm-to-Market Road 2661 and County Road 1130.

The preliminary crash investigation report revealed after parking his vehicle in a private drive, a Cleaver attempted to cross FM 2661, from east to west, to retrieve his mail.

At the same time, the driver of an SUV, identified as Jonathan Wesley Bass, 57, of Flint, was traveling northbound on FM 2661 and was unable to see the Cleaver in time to avoid striking him.

Cleaver was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As a TISD substitute, Cleaver had three rules for his students.

1) Don't be lazy

2) Don't be stupid.

3) Be responsible for your own actions.

His students remember these life lessons and still follow "the rules." Students say they will miss their teacher and the impact he had on their lives.

On the weekends, Cleaver also served as the manager for Ground Zero Comics in Tyler.