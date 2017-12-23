Caregivers bond over loved ones with Dementia

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Christmas is just around the corner and many East Texas families are getting ready for the laughter and memories the holidays bring. Let's not forget those who have loved ones struggling to remember as the days pass.

Four women shared their stories of struggle and heartache, making known the reality of many families who face Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia everyday.

"We have so many boxes of Christmas ornaments, that we couldn't put them all on dad's little tree this year," said Cathy Dietrich.

Christmas is a little different for Dietrich and her dad, Lynn, and it has been ever since her mother died in January of 2015.

"He has been diagnosed with Dementia... Basically memory loss," said Dietrich. "That short term memory just, has failed him. It really became pronounced when mom died."

Dietrich moved him to independent living in Tyler, downsizing from a large home in Asheville, North Carolina.

"He was in the Air Force originally for about five years. He left the Air Force and he came back Civil Service and worked at the Manpower Personnel Center in San Antonio," she explained.

A book that helps remind him of memories from the past was written by his wife, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force. Lynn Dietrich hasn't forgotten how to laugh, but it's his daughter that keeps him young. However, it's a support group formed by the Alzheimer's Alliance that keeps her spirits high.

"When you have bad days and it's really hard, these are people that understand," she said.

They not only understand, but they live it too.

"He'll be 87 in a couple of weeks, but they still call him Eddy," said Betty Horbelt.

Horbelt's husband of 42 years has been in and out of a rehab facility since August of last year.

"He has a long history of falling," she said. "Roughly about five years ago, he fell at the post office and broke both knees at one time."

Edward Horbelt has Parkinson's disease Dementia. Luckily, he still knows his family.

"When we were in Houston, there's two boys there and we'd always have Christmas together and then when we moved to Tyler, we'd go back to Houston but over the last few years, we haven't been back. We stopped going," said Horbelt.

She said watching her intelligent, engineer husband's mind fail is very hard.

"I just want to stop crying all the time," she said. "Not completely sure why you're crying, but you just cry, cry, cry, cry, cry."

Talking with others in the support group, like her friend Anna Steele, helps.

"Basically, we're kind of like hand in hand," said Steele. "We're neighbors and she's always been there for me."

Steele's 99-year-old mother, Michele Ettari, lives in Souther California.

"She lost her sense of logic and even simple things, like she didn't know how to turn on the fan," said Steele.

Ettari is in a nursing home and Anna's brother is still there to help out, but Anna moved to Tyler five years ago when she knew she needed a break.

"To go home, I would see the woman I grew up with, my mother, but she wouldn't know me and that's too tough," she said.

For her, there is no trees for Christmas this year, but the memory growing up is vivid.

"She'd have all the bulbs, all the lights on there everything perfect," said Steele. "But Christmas morning, she'd turn it on. That was like Santa Claus came and he plugged in the lights."

The youngest caregiver of the group, 36-year-old Brandi Mayfield, takes care of her grandmother and her best friend. She calls her "Foxy Roxie."

"The strangest thing about it is, my grandmother was my grandfather's caregiver because he had early on set Alzheimer's," said Mayfield.

Roxie was diagnosed with Dementia and Aphasia.

"She's losing words, or she's kind of lost a lot of words," explained Mayfield. "She speaks in this word salad."

It's added stress on their family, trying to understand what her grandmother is conveying and vice versa.

"The most special part about the holidays for us is, in my grandmother's family, it started back with her mother, everyone ate breakfast together," she said.

Mayfield said it's hard because that can't happen anymore and no more Christmas trees or nutcrackers, Roxie's favorite.

"Now, I just have to make new memories," she said.

Four different women, all touched by the same disease, bonded by struggles and an uncertain future.