Brownsboro student arrested after making threats

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) - A Brownsboro student has been arrested in connection with a rumor of verbal threats.

According to the a statement from the school, the Brownsboro ISD police chief and school administrators were able to find the student and take him to the juvenile detention center in Gregg County before any additional threats were made.

The rumor circulating involved up to three students, however, an investigation determined no other students were connected to the case.

The students will not be released, due to their age.

Charges expected to be brought against the juvenile were not immediately available.