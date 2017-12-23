BREAKING: President Trump signs tax overhaul bill

By: Christa Wood

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 10:24 AM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 03:14 PM CST

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump signed the tax overhaul bill into law Friday morning. 

He announced this morning his plans to do so on his personal twitter account.

 

 

The GOP's tax reform will certainly cut taxes and may even create some jobs.

But many experts believe it will increase the trade deficit.

"The president may be unpleasantly surprised that his fiscal policy and his tax policy are working against his goal of reducing the trade deficit," says Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The U.S. had about a $500 billion trade deficit last year and 2017 is on pace to beat that. President Trump argues the deficit shows America is losing jobs and money to Mexico, China and other nations. Economists disagree.

