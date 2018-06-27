Bedbug infestation temporarily shuts down Texarkana hotel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) - The City of Texarkana, Texas, has temporarily closed a hotel due to a bedbug infestation.

A press release from the city said officials have "taken code enforcement action which resulted in the temporary closure of the Wyndham Garden at 5301 N. Stateline Ave. Texarkana, Texas due to an infestation issue."

The hotel was closed Tuesday.

The release said code violations were documented last week after inspections were conducted based on complaints received.

The city had asked property owners to discontinue the use of infested rooms until a another inspection was conducted. Over the weekend, however, the infested rooms were rented out, prompting officials to require the owner to cease operations at this time.

Guests were asked to relocate from the hotel.

“The health and safety of our residents and visitors to Texarkana is of paramount importance to us,” said Lisa Thompson, Public Information Officer for the City. “We want to ensure that all our businesses are operating to the health and safety standards outlined in our code and expected by our Code Enforcement officers. While this may be inconvenient for customers, the public’s wellbeing is our priority.”

City inspectors will work with the property owners to ensure code compliance before the business is re-opened.

