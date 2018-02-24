Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - An arrest has been made in connection with shots fired Wednesday in the parking lot of Best Buy.

Police arrested Wyatt Levi Proud, 22, of Tyler, as the person responsible for the shooting. He is charged with aggravated assault.

Two other people involved in the incident were also taken into custody the same day of the shooting near the intersection of New Copeland Road and Shiloh Road. Officers arrested Davonta Tramane Hill, 24, of Tyler, and Michael Franklin, 17, of Tyler, after a loaded gun and drugs were found inside their vehicle.

Photo: L - Franklin, R - Hill

Hill is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Franklin is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Police stated the shooting stemmed from a drug-related incident.

Two vehicles, including a Geek Squad van, were found with bullet holes in them.