Affidavit: Former Rusk officer arrested with BAC nearly twice legal limit

RUSK, Texas (KETK) - A former Rusk police officer was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving drunk with almost twice the legal limit of alcohol allowed in his system.

According to judicial records, Adam Ward, 21, of Laneville, was arrested on Saturday and charged with DWI over .15 BAC.

An arrest affidavit revealed a Rusk County deputy was investigating a possibly intoxicated driver at the Whataburger parking lot off Highway 79 in Henderson when the deputy flagged down a passing DPS trooper.

The trooper began investigating and determined Ward showed signs of intoxication. Ward proceeded to fail a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

The suspect was taken to the Rusk County Jail where he agreed to a blood test. The results showed his BAC to be .159 and .155.

Ward was booked into the Rusk County Jail on the offense of DWI over .15 and released the same day on $1,000 bond.

Rusk Police Chief Joseph Williams says Ward resigned from his position on Sunday.

"It's unfortunate to spend that time training, a brand new police officer, but there's no exception for police officers," Williams said.

Ward joined the department in July 2017.